Trial date set for local man accused of killing woman, infant

An Aug. 24 trial date was set Friday for Christopher Paul Weiss, 28, who’s charged with capital murder in the November 2017 shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend and infant daughter.

The start of the trial was delayed because of new material that’s being shared between the state and defense as part of the discovery process, First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said.

Valarie Martinez, 24, and her 1-year-old daughter, Azariah, were found dead at around noon on Nov. 5, 2017 near Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir east of Waco.

Martinez was Weiss’ ex-girlfriend and he fathered her infant daughter, authorities said.

Weiss was arrested in connection with the killings just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2017 after he drove off from his house in Temple.

He has been since the arrest in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of $1.5 million bond.

An autopsy determined that both victims died instantly.

The infant was shot twice at close range in the head, the autopsy report said.

“The wounds showed gunshot residue on the forehead,” the report said.

Valarie Martinez was shot four times in the head, according to the autopsy, once in the middle of her forehead, twice in the right eyelid and eyebrow and once in the very top of her head.

Authorities found the infant inside Martinez’s car, still strapped in her safety seat.

Martinez’s body was lying about 20 feet from the car.

