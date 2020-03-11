Baylor extends spring break for a week

Baylor University Wednesday announced it is extending spring break through next week in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The spring semester will resume on Mar. 23, but classes will be provided only online for a two-week period from Mar. 23 through Apr. 3, Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone said in an email to students, faculty and staff.

“We will continue to monitor the conditions around COVID-19 during this time period, and a future decision will be made as to when face-to-face instruction can resume,” she said.

Livingstone advised faculty members to prepare to teach their courses online starting Mar. 23.

All student meetings and activities have been suspended for the next three weeks, she said.

Athletic events will continue “pending the receipt of additional guidance from the NCAA and Big 12 Conference. Enhanced cleaning and communication procedures for these events have been implemented,” she said.

Residence halls and dining facilities will be open during the next three weeks based on demands, Livingstone said.

“However we ask students to determine whether their campus or permanent residence is safest,” she said.

Libraries, the McLane Student Life Center, health and counseling services and the Bill Daniel Student Center will remain open and campus tours for prospective students and their families will continue, she said.

The school’s housekeeping services “have increased the frequency and depth of cleaning and disinfection of residence halls, dining halls, the University Libraries, McLane Student Life Center, Bill Daniel Student Center, common spaces and common contact points, such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, light switches and bathrooms,” she said.

The school is asking anyone who traveled this week domestically or internationally to areas where the new virus is widespread to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and self-quarantine for 14 days.

The school has suspended all international travel for faculty and staff through the end of March and is returning groups now studying abroad or on extended mission trips to the U.S., she said.

