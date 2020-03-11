NCAA limits attendance at championship events

On the cusp of conference basketball tournaments and March Madness, the NCAA announced Wednesday it is limiting attendance at championship events.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes,” he said.

Emmert made the announcement after the NCAA’s COVID-19 Advisory Panel recommended against sporting events open to the public.

“We do believe sports events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees and fans,” the panel said in a statement.

