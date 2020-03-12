Bryan woman arrested for grabbing officer's gun during arrest

A Bryan traffic stop Wednesday night ended with a woman grabbing an officer's gun while getting arrested.

Authorities say Kendra Dove, 28, was pulled over on Harvey Mitchell Parkway for a busted headlight.

Officers found she didn't have a valid license and two convictions for that offense. While taking her into custody, officers say she resisted the entire time. Police had to reach into her car to even open the door.

After handcuffing Dove and trying to get her in a squad car, authorities say she grabbed one of the officer's guns and tried to pull it from his belt. She was taken to the ground and put in even more restraints.

Dove is charged with attempt to take a weapon from an officer, which is a state jail felony, as well as resisting arrest and driving with invalid license.