Recent canceled events affecting local non-profits

This time of year is usually prime time for non-profits trying to raise money to operate through the year.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley is just one of many non-profits being left with the tough choice to cancel big fundraising events in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Our largest event is our annual golf classic and that happens every April. Initially, it was scheduled for April 19 and 20 and we’ve had to postpone that. We’re still trying to solidify a new date and ideally that it will still go off without a hitch,” said Tiffany Parker, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club.

Parker says a Boys and Girls Club was recently opened in Caldwell and was set to have its own fundraiser but that has also been postponed.

The non-profit also receives a donation every year from Chilifest. However, since that was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, that donation won’t be coming in this year.

“Funding we receive from Chilifest is earmarked for our prevention programs,” said Parker.

Parker says the most disappointing part is not being able to welcome kids right now.

“The most dangerous hours in a child’s life are during the out of school hours. They’re not at home with their parents. They’re not at school being supervised by their teachers,” said Parker.

The staff at the Brazos Valley Food Bank is also thinking about children who are home this week.

“Luckily, most of the school districts are doing a grab and go lunch,” said Theresa Mangapora, Executive Director for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Several local school districts are providing free meals to their students. Food bank volunteers are also putting together emergency food boxes for some of those families.

“Some [school districts] are actually going to use their principals to go out and find the families that couldn’t get to the grab and go and give them food boxes,” said Managapora.

Mangapora says volunteers are working hard knowing their efforts could soon be limited by social distancing guidelines.

“We’re going to be here. It may be a skeleton crew. We may not have as many volunteers but we’re going to do what we need to do to make sure our neighbors are fed,” said Mangapora.

For more information on how you can help the Boys and Girls Club of Brazos Valley and the Brazos Valley Food Bank, click the links in the related links section.

