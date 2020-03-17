Texas National Guard activated to help with COVID-19 response

Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Texas National Guard Tuesday to help with response efforts to the new coronavirus.

The guard is available to assist in various ways when needed.

The activation excludes healthcare workers and first responders.

"By activating the Texas National Guard, we are ensuring Texas is prepared as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Abbott said.

"I am grateful to the men and women of the National Guard for their dedication to serving their fellow Texans, and want to assure the public that this is a precautionary measure to make sure the Texas National Guard has the capability to serve at a moment's notice where they are needed most."

