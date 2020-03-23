Waco issues shelter in place order

The City of Waco Monday issued a shelter in place order, following the lead of Dallas County, which announced a similar order on Sunday.

As of midnight, all Waco residents should shelter in place at their homes, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.

Residents may leave their homes only for essential activities such as trips to a grocery store, pharmacy or healthcare facility.

All but essential businesses are ordered to close.

The order exempts hospitals, healthcare facilities, grocery stores, food cultivators, professional service provider such as accountants, hardware stores, plumbers and electricians, shipping agencies, those that provide any type of shelter, media, gas stations and convenience stores, banks, restaurants that provide takeout or drive-through service and child care facilities.

“We will come out of this a better and stronger Waco,” Deaver said.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported the county’s 17th case on Sunday.

Ten cases have been reported in Bell County and one has been reported in Milam County.

The Mexia ISD reported Sunday that a high school band trip sponsor has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The man is not a Limestone County resident.

He returned home immediately after the trip.

Dallas County Judge Jenkins issued a "Stay Home Stay Safe" order effective at midnight.

The order, which will remain in effect until midnight on April 3, orders all Dallas County residents to shelter in place at their homes.

Residents may leave their homes only for essential activities or to provide or perform essential businesses.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the National Guard could begin monitoring drive-in COVID-19 testing sites on Monday.

At a Sunday news conference, he prodded the federal government to do more to help the states secure more tests and medical supplies to fight the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Abbott, however, declined to follow the lead of other states with a statewide “shelter in place” order.

He issued orders to allow hospitals to treat two patients in a room, rather than one, and directing health care workers to postpone all "elective or non-essential” medical procedures.