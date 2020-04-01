Brawl breaks out over slice of pizza at Central Texas country store

A brawl broke out over a slice of pizza at a store in Falls County.

Falls and McLennan County deputies, state troopers and police officers from Lott and Robinson responded Monday morning to the Golinda Country Store at 7115 Golinda Dr. in Chilton.

The officers determined that members of a road crew stopped at the store after finishing a job on a nearby road and two started to argue over the pizza slice, Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said.

Another 10 to 15 workers joined the melee, Scaman said.

Deputies made one arrest, he said.

No one was seriously hurt.