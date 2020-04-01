H-E-B designates COVID-19 action managers to ensure social distancing

H-E-B has designated some employees as COVID action managers to help ensure social distancing in the chain’s stores.

One of H-E-B's COVID action managers handing out wipes to customers as they enter the store. (Photo by Alex Gibbs)

The employees hand out wipes to customers, wash off every surface, enforce spacing at the checkout and restock the shelves while keeping customers calm.

"While you're waiting to check out and you have multiple people with you, you may have one of our managers ask if only one person can finish the checkout process," spokeswoman Chelsea Thompson said.

"The rest of the family can wait in the car."

The biggest tip from these managers? Shop alone.

"We want to be aware of our community around us," action manager Sally Mehle said.

"If you can help a neighbor, ask them if they need anything when you're going to the store because that's one great way to reduce those in the store and slow the spread."

Thompson says the managers will continue to uphold the guidelines for as long as possible.

Law enforcement will also continue to be available in the event that the managers need help with customers buying excess amounts of limited items.

