Texas Roadhouse locations across Texas selling ready-to-grill steaks

Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday announced its locations across the state are selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public in response to "grocery store shortages."

“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill the gaps,” said Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse's vice president of communications.

Texas Roadhouse said it is offering a variety of "fresh-cut steaks including Ribeye, Strips, Sirloin, and Filet."

Texans are encouraged to call the restaurant to place an order.

Every Texas Roadhouse location is currently open daily for Curbside To-Go service, which allow guests to pick up food without leaving their cars.

Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.