Brazos County receives 'B' on Social Distancing Scoreboard

New technology is being used to see how well people are following social distancing guidelines.

The data company Unacast has created an interactive "Social Distancing Scoreboard." The goal is to help raise awareness and reinforce the importance of social distancing.

In a Unacast blog, Thomas Walle CEO & Co-Founder says they've created the data engine to provide more information to public health experts, policymakers, academics, community leaders and businesses.

By using cellphone GPS data the company tracks people's movement whether they're running, walking or driving and classifies that movement into non-essential visits and average mobility (based on distance traveled). The data is then broken down on a grading scale and given to states and counties.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson says as more technology becomes available for COVID-19 data they need to make sure it's accurate.

"If you look at this technology it might say that all of those people are getting an A+ because they're barely walking out of the house. The cellphone isn't moving a lot. But if they're all moving together and we're not keeping six feet minimum distance you really should get an F for that," said Nelson.

In a Unacast blog, Madeline Ngo Head of Product and Insights says the scoreboard will see continuous improvements as long as the virus continues to spread.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says people need to continue grading themselves.

"Consider what you are doing as an individual. Are you maintaining that social distance? Are you practicing those hygiene requirements?" said Mooney.

Right now Brazos County has a "B" and Texas has a "C."

You can check out the grade your county has been given along with additional and information about the Social Distancing Scoreboard by clicking here.

