Walmart to begin limiting customers inside its stores

It's been one of the most common questions to KBTX this week, and now we have an answer. Starting Saturday, Walmart will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once.

Stores will now allow no more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

To manage this restriction, employees at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door, in most cases the Grocery entrance, and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted.

Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

Walmart will also institute one-way movement through its aisles next week in a number of stores, using floor markers and direction from associates.

It expects this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop.

Once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, which should help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.