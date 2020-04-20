Bryan-College Station residents cheer on health care workers during shift change

Monday, a group gathered to show appreciation for health care workers at CHI. St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital.

People stood in the parking lot with signs and balloons cheering on health care workers as they were going into work.

Bryan resident Whitney Sparks says she wanted to do something special for those on the frontlines during this pandemic and to thank them for their service.

"We just appreciate all that they do. I know it's so much. We're just so very thankful for their servitude during a time like this, during the coronavirus and just so appreciative of the long hours that they're putting in and all the hard work that they're doing," said Sparks.