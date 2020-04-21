Mike Martindale named superintendent of College Station ISD

During a virtual College Station ISD Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Mike Martindale was officially named the new district leader.

Martindale has been the Interim Superintendent since January and was named the sole finalist in February. His annual salary will be $237,000 and his term will end June 30, 2023.

Board President Michael Schaefer says they plan to introduce Martindale in a more formal setting once it is safe.

“We’re very proud of the superintendent that we’ve selected and we want the public to see all the leadership characteristics that he has,” said Schaefer.

Martindale says he’s thankful for the support from parents, board members, and others across the district as they continue to adjust to their new normal.

“The circumstances are unusual for everyone. We just have work we need to take care for the kids, in addition to celebrating them in May but also start thinking about what next year looks like,” said Martindale.

The board also approved funding for various school projects using previous bonds and federal funding.

A&M Consolidated Middle School will receive $328,640.98 for new furniture from 2017 bond funds.

College Station Middle School will receive $331,646.45 for new furniture from 2015 bond funds.

College Hills, Creek View and Southwood Valley Elementary Head Start playgrounds will be resurfaced for $199,712.00 with funding provided by the Federal Head Start Funds.

Southwood Valley Elementary will also be replacing the gym floor for $69,500.00 from 2015 bond funds.

