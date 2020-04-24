Texas has $11.3 million to help renters with payments

Texas has as much as $11.3 million to help renters with security deposits, lease payments and utility bills, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

The state got waivers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that allow the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs funds to be used to help renters who’ve lost jobs or income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are committed to supporting Texans facing severe economic hardship brought on by this pandemic, and the state will continue to work closely with our federal partners to give Texans the resources and assistance they need,” Abbott said Friday.

Residents needing assistance should go to the Help for Texans website, click on “Long Term Rent Payment Help,” enter their city or county and the click the “Find Help” button.

