Georgia Democrat who endorsed Trump not quitting after all

ATLANTA (AP) -- A Democratic Georgia lawmaker who recently endorsed President Donald Trump announced that he is no longer planning to resign and will instead serve the remainder of his term. A day after Rep. Vernon Jones said he would resign effective immediately, Jones posted a Twitter video Thursday stating he changed his mind because he received "overwhelming" support from his constituents. The Democrat made waves last week when he endorsed Trump, stating in a video that he's backing the Republican president because of his support for criminal justice reform and historically black colleges and universities. A spokesman says Jones will complete his term, but has withdrawn his candidacy for re-election.