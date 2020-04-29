H-E-B extends 'Texas Proud Pay' for employees until late May

Texas-based grocer H-E-B announced Wednesday it is extending a temporary pay increase for employees until May 24, 2020.

"We are proud to extend our Texas Proud Pay for our hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation Partners through Sunday, May 24th as we continue to serve our communities in need. Thank you, Partners, for everything you do," the company said on social media.

In March, H-E-B announced an extra $2 an hour pay for all employees working during the coronavirus outbreak.

The pay increase had already been extended until May 10th.

The grocer said it wants to thank its employees for their "commitment as they help serve our customers and communities."

The retailer further stated, "Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners. We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly."

Two H-E-B employees in the Waco area have tested positive for the coronavirus.