Texas Education Agency offering free, optional end-of-year assessment

Parents and students have spent the last several weeks of the school year adapting to a new way of learning with schools closed due to COVID-19.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) wants to see how those changes have impacted student learning.

TEA is offering an optional end-of-year (EOY) assessment for the spring semester.

The EOY assessment is designed from released test questions from the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests. It’s set up to measure a student's progress and understanding of the curriculum. TEA will not be using the tests for any accountability purposes and no results will be published by the district.

School districts and parents can choose to have their students participate.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says it’s a great tool for parents but the district preforms its own testing.

“As far as being a Bryan ISD parent, I wouldn’t worry. I think it’s an option. It’s there for you. Feel free to use it but don’t feel pressured that you need to use it because we’ll be checking the children on our own,” said Whitbeck.

Molley Perry, College Station ISD Chief Administrative Officer, says CSISD will also be performing its own testing.

“Here in College Station ISD we have plans to assess all of our students very quickly when we return to school in the fall in order to best see where those learning needs are when we begin the fall semester,” said Perry.

For more information on the EOY assessment and how to register your child click here

