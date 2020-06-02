Police find body in dumpster believed to be missing boy

Waco Police said Tuesday morning investigators located the body of a small child who they believe is 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez, the boy reported missing Monday afternoon at Cameron Park.

The body was found in a dumpster near Parklake Baptist Church.

Search efforts at Cameron Park have been suspended, police said.

Frankie Gonzalez, 2, was last seen earlier Monday afternoon in the area of the restrooms near the splash pad in the Pecan Bottoms area of the park.

Police said they do not have a suspect.

Police closed a section of Cameron Park to visitors late Monday afternoon and that section will remain closed Tuesday so that the scene is not "contaminated" by visitors.

Officers responded to the park just before 2 p.m. Monday. Investigators remained at the park and interviewed the boy's relatives until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The boy was last seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt, police said.

Tuesday, police said a shirt matching the description was found near Martin Luther King and Lake Shore. Investigators do not believe that shirt belonged to the missing boy.

Investigators were also looking into whether a pair of black Nike shoes found at 18th Street and Herring belonged to the boy.

A McLennan County Sheriff's Office helicopter joined the search Monday and Cameron Park Zoo employees rushed to assist, as well.

Additional police officers including SWAT team members, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bloodhound team from Gatesville and a Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife game warden with a tracking dog were en route to the park from late Monday afternoon.