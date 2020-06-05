Brazos County reports second highest single day of new COVID-19 cases

33 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Brazos County in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

That's the second highest single day total behind the release of the Parc at Traditions COVID-19 cluster late last month.

There are 345 active cases currently in the county. 198 people are classified as recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed cases in Brazos County now stands at 565.

Hospitalizations dropped out of the double digits and now sits at eight. Four people were released from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, our positivity rate is at the highest since the metric began being used by the Brazos County Health District back in April. The positivity rate sits at 17.01 for the week of 5/30-6/5. For comparison, the highest it has been in Brazos County was 9.4 for the week of May 9 - May 15.

No new deaths have been reported. The total remains at 22.

Here is a break down of confirmed cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 59

77802 - 45

77803 - 182

77807 - 65

77808 - 30

77840 - 60

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 124

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.