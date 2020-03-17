6 steps you can take to prevent coronavirus

Coronavirus is spreading in some of our communities.

The CDC recommends you take these steps to lower your risk of getting sick. (Source: CDC)

The disease, also known as COVID-19, is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to Tom Chiller with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These respiratory droplets can spread to the mouth, nose, or hands of anyone who’s nearby, or possibly be inhaled into their lungs.

1. Wash your hands often

Wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. You can also use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

2. Put distance between yourself and others

Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

3. Stay home if you’re sick

Don’t leave home except to get medical care. If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

4. Cover coughs and sneezes

Cover with a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Throw tissues in the trash and clean your hands.

5. Only wear a face mask if you’re sick or caring for someone who is

You should wear a face mask when you are around other people and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not sick, you do not need to wear a face mask unless you are caring for someone who is sick.

6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

These are things like countertops, doorknobs, light switches, phones and keyboards.

Older Americans

Older adults, people over 60, and those who have severe chronic medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes are at higher risk for more serious illness from COVID-19.

This group should consult with their health care provider about additional steps to stay protected.

For more information on coronavirus from the CDC, click here.

