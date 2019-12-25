Six-year-old hit by truck on Christmas morning

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a six-year-old boy was hit by a truck on Wednesday in Robertson County.

Just after 10 a.m. DPS says crews responded to FM 46 near Morgan Lane after a child on a 4-wheeler was hit by a small pickup truck. No other details were immediately available.

The child was transported and is in critical condition, said troopers.

The Robertson County Sheriff's office says FM 46 is reopened near Morgan Lane, after being shut down from the accident.

The incident is being investigated by law enforcement.