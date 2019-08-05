65th Beef Cattle Short Course kicks off at Texas A&M

Over 2,000 ranchers from several different countries are in College Station for the Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course.

Dating as far back as 1942, Professor John K. Riggs started the first in a series of Beef Cattle Short Courses held on campus to discuss the results of beef cattle research from the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station with Texas beef producers.

Over 140 agriculture-related businesses and trade show exhibitors annually attend the largest beef educational event in the country.

The short course features 24 sessions covering basic practices, new technologies and other important industry topics for everyone, from the newest member of the industry to the most seasoned producer.

On Monday and Tuesday, the ranchers will learn in the classroom. The Beef Cattle Short Course will wrap up Wednesday around noon after several hands-on sessions.