7 year old battling Leukemia gets birthday parade

A Bryan girl had a very special birthday celebration on Sunday.

Aisley Putz was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2018.

Last year, she couldn't have a birthday party because she was in the heavy part of her treatment, and this year her celebration was put on hold by COVID-19.

Her friends, family, and neighbors came out for a parade and dropped of presents.

"It was a amazing. I mean we just continue to be blown away at the support of our family and our friends and our community taking care of this girl it's been so shocking so amazing. We're just really excited that they came out to wish her a happy birthday," said Tracy Putz, Aisley's mom.

Aisley will finish chemotherapy treatments in February.