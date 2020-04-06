Seventh COVID-19 death reported in Brazos County

A seventh person has died from COVID-19 in Brazos County.

Health officials said the latest death was a man in his 80s who was hospitalized.

No additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced Monday.

The total number of cases in Brazos County sits at 94, with 75 active cases. 14 people are currently in the hospital.

The Brazos County Health District says ten people have recovered.

1,613 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Brazos County.

The Brazos County Health District will hold a press conference Monday at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will air it live on television and KBTX.com.