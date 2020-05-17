8 more sailors aboard US ship test positive a second time

Eight more sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive again for the coronavirus.

Now, a total of 13 people appear to have become infected a second time while serving aboard the aircraft carrier now sidelined in Guam.

All the sailors had previously tested positive for the virus and had gone through at least two weeks of isolation.

Before they were allowed to return to the ship, all had to test negative twice in a row, with the tests separated by a day or more.

The fact that some are testing positive again has puzzled officials and raised questions about the accuracy of test results.

The outbreak aboard the Roosevelt was discovered in March. In port in Guam since then, the ship sent more than 4,000 of its 4,800 crew members ashore for quarantine or isolation.

Earlier this month, hundreds of sailors began returning to the ship, in coordinated waves, to prepare to set sail again.