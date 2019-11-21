93 new citizens sworn in Thursday morning

There are about 100 new citizens in Brazos County.

The 93 new citizens sworn in Thursday came from 27 different countries around the world. About half emigrated from Mexico.

The journey to being a citizen looked a little bit different for everyone there. Hugo Vizcarrrondo moved to the U.S. from Venezuela with his family in 2012. He's now a student at Texas A&M and says he's specifically looking forward to two things.

"First to vote, then the passport since I'm going on a mission trip to Costa Rica. Coming from Venezuela right now we have current political problems over there so it's a huge hassle just to get a visa," said Vizcarrrondo.

There were representatives on hand to get everyone signed up in time for next spring's primaries.