9th COVID-19 death reported, 6 more positive cases in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported a ninth person has died from COVID-19 in the county.

The latest death was a woman in her 80s who was in hospice care.

Six more positive cases were confirmed. This brings the total to 114. There are 79 active cases.

Twenty-six patients have recovered from the virus. 1,900 tests have been performed in the county.

The next press conference is Apr. 9, at 4:30 p.m.