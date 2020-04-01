College Station business expresses its feelings for COVID-19

From a mural to a t-shirt to soon billboards on the highway, Aggieland Outfitters has found a unique way to express its feelings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are Aggies, and we want to beat the hell out of anything that bothers us,” said Aggieland Outfitters CEO, Fadi Kalaouze. “To me, it’s all a message that we want to get out there.”

The campaign first started a few weeks ago with just t-shirts, then it grew to a mural at the Aggieland Outfitters location on George Bush Drive. Now plans are in the works for billboards on highways into the B/CS area.

The shirt has been on sale for a few weeks and Kalaouze has already begun to see impacts.

“There is a guy on social media who said, ‘I just got the virus, and I just got that shirt. It’s the best thing to happen in my life'.”

“I mean that makes you happy. It’s so good to give somebody power to beat the hell out of Coronavirus because we are going through tough moments.”

Kalaouze and his team have decided to use the BTHO Coronavirus T-shirts sales to also give back to the community and raise awareness for COVID-19.

“Some of the proceeds are going to Salvation Army to help them with whatever they need and to just let everyone know to take the precaution, do what is needed to be done, and what is asked of you, so we can prevent this thing from spreading,” said Sabrina Evans, Aggieland Outfitters Web Shipping Manager.

As of Tuesday, March 31, Aggieland Outfitters raised $5,280 for The Salvation Army, but they aren’t done yet and plan to continue selling the shirts and explore other opportunities to “BTHO Coronavirus.”

It’s during these difficult moments, Kalaouze believes it’s extremely important to stay positive.

“I just think with any event like this you have to stay positive, there is a lot of negativity out there,” said Kalaouze.

Even though Aggieland Outfitters’ doors are closed to the public, positivity has stayed at the forefront and Kalaouze has made it one of the store’s current goals.

The other goal according to Kalaouze is to service their customers the best way they can, so the Aggieland Outfitters team has been fulfilling orders and deliveries with high safety precautions and sanitation standards.

If you want to order an exclusive BTHO Coronavirus T-Shirt or other merchandise from Aggieland Outfitters, click here.

The store is currently offering online orders, drive-thru pickup, and free in-town delivery.