A conversation with Shel: What happened last night in Dallas?

The National Weather Service says the tornado that ripped through North Dallas had a maximum wind speed of 140 mph.

The agency rated the Sunday night tornado as EF-3. It says another tornado in the suburb of Rowlett was EF-1, with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses are without power Monday after the swathe of heavy storms hit Dallas before tracking northeast into Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 16 Texas counties.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the city was very fortunate to have suffered no fatalities or serious injuries.

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 16 Texas counties. Abbott's declaration Monday makes state resources available to local officials, plus waives certain regulations to allow utilities to bring in out-of-state resources.

The counties covered are: Cass; Cameron; Collin; Dallas; Ellis; Erath; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Panola; Rains; Rockwall; Rusk; Tarrant; Van Zandt; and Wood.