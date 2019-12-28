A final fundraiser for man who boosted ice bucket challenge

Hundreds of people have plunged into the chilly ocean at a Massachusetts beach to honor Peter Frates, the former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped spread the ALS ice bucket challenge.

In this Dec. 28, 2014 file photo, Julie and Pete Frates smile on the sideline at Gillette Stadium during a birthday ceremony for Pete at an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass. Pete Frates died on Dec. 9, 2019. Supporters took one last chilly fundraising plunge on Saturday, Dec. 28, to raise funds to help cover medical bills for the man who inspired the ALS ice bucket challenge. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

About 1,000 people showed up for the final “Plunge for Pete” at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester on Saturday, and more than half of those braved the frigid waters on what would have been his 35th birthday.

The event, which is in its eighth year, raised money to help pay Frates’ medical bills.

Frates’ wife, Julie, participated in the plunge for the first time, wearing the bikini she had on when she first met her husband.

Frates died Dec. 9 after his long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

His father, John Frates, said the family has accumulated around $500,000 in debt for their son’s medical care, and the final fundraiser on Saturday will hopefully help close the gap.

