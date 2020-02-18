Bryan's Midtown Plan allows pre-approved building patterns

The City of Bryan's new Midtown Plan includes some big plans for future housing options in the city.

Midtown could look much different in the decades to come.

The plan released by the city this week also calls for a future planned zoning option with pre-approved building patterns for housing to mixed use.

What it means is new options future developers and property owners can use. The city has a variety of architectural renderings they will encourage be utilized for new construction.

They are buildings of different shapes and sizes people could eventually call home from houses, apartments and mixed-use.

We wanted to know what local homebuilders think about the plans.

"I think it's an excellent idea. A big challenge that we continue to face builders in both Bryan and College Station is that there is a lot of demand for new housing," said Ricardo Reyna, a Co-owner with RNL Homes. The company has been building in B/CS for 10 years.

"Currently when you're turning a permit it has to go through a whole you know, review the plans, the engineering, all kinds of things," said Reyna. "And I think the idea of coming up with a set of plans, having it all pre-reviewed once. It's great because now every time we want to build the exact same floor plan even though the elevation style is a little bit different it's going to be much easier for both the builder as well as the city."

The city hopes to streamline the process for new development and redevelopment. And there's a demand for housing. Their data says households aged 35 to 44 and over 65 are the fastest-growing segments within the City of Bryan.

"For the pattern buildings with the pre-approvals, it will save people a lot of time. We're hoping it saves them money as well. It just kind of makes that process easier," said Lindsay Hackett, Bryan Midtown Project Manager. "That's one thing that we will also have at the public meeting at the end of March is those maps of where we think will be able to have those pre-approval areas."

For Reyna, they hope some of their cuts in cost could be passed along.

"It's going to reduce the operational expense. As you know prices continue to climb while any little opportunity we can find to reduce that operational expense is going to be great for our homeowners," Reyna said. "I think if we’re able to really simplify the process, reduce that operational expense that is related to the administrative time we can pass those savings to our homeowners and like you said they can catch a break."

The city says its recommendations for the pre-approved buildings will be on a voluntary basis as much as possible. Nothing has been finalized yet.

A final public meeting where you can share thoughts is scheduled for Mar. 23.

The city council is expected to take action on May 12.