A look back at the wild weather of the decade

As we wrap up this last day of 2019, we take a look back at not only the weather that shaped this year but the decade as well. From snow to extreme drought and severe weather in between, here is a flashback at some of the most impactful weather over the past ten years:

Winter Weather

• 2010: February 23rd brought 2” of snow to Brenham and 3” to Crockett

• 2014: Multiple weather systems brought snow and icy conditions to the Brazos Valley

- January 23rd-24th and 27th two systems back to back brought snow, freezing rain, and sleet

- February 6th another weather maker left snow and sleet behind

- February 11th and March 3rd wrapped up the winter weather with freezing rain and ice

• 2017: By far the most memorable for most folks was the snow, 5” recorded in Bryan and College Station, that fell all across the area on December 7th

Severe Weather

• 2012: This particular year was filled with not only heavy rainfall but several tornadoes as well

- January 25th an EF-1 tornado touched down near Deanville in Burleson County with 5 other tornadoes reported that day

- February 3rd an EF-2 tornado caused major damage northeast of Snook to businesses, an EF-1 tornado touched down just southeast of Snook damaging homes, while heavy rain flooded parts of Texas A&M University with over 6” of rain reported at Easterwood Airport

- The heavy rain continued into March with 8.66” recorded for the month and was our wettest March ever on record

• 2015: This was another active year of severe weather making the headlines, this time it was large hail that was a concern for many

- April 16th half-dollar sized hail occurred near Huntsville

- April 19th baseball-sized hail in Navasota and ping pong ball near Sealy

- May 11th Burleson county experienced flooding after some 5” to 8” of rain fell after storms rolled through the area

- May 19th an EF-0 tornado touched down in Giddings

- May 25th Another round of severe storms led to flooding and a tornado touching down in Milam County

- November 17th a fall system brought severe weather back to the Brazos Valley with a tornado causing damage from Carlos to Iola

• 2016: Three tornadoes tore through parts of the area on May 26th, an EF-1 touched down in Wheeler Ridge in Bryan while two other tornadoes touched down in Navasota rated an EF-1 and EF-2

• 2017: May 23rd a wet microburst occurred near Sealy producing 80MPH to 100MPH winds causing significant damage to buildings and injuring students at a school function at Sealy High School

• 2018: March 18th large hail to the size of baseballs occurred near Caldwell

• 2019: Multiple rounds of severe weather spawned several tornadoes, most notably

- April 13th the EF-3 Franklin tornado causing significant damage in parts of Robertson County

- April 24th the Bryan EF-2 tornado

- May 8th a couple of tornadoes that touched down in Brazos County near Easterwood Airport as well as in Elliot

Tropical Weather

• Tropical Storm Bill 2015: This system made landfall near Matagorda Island on June 16th after forming earlier that day and brought heavy rain to parts of Southeast Texas

• Hurricane Harvey 2017: Harvey made landfall near Rockport, TX as a Category 4 storm on August 25th and brought catastrophic impacts to Southeast Texas. Most notably in the Brazos Valley were the flooding rains. Easterwood Airport recorded three rainfall records from this event

- 26th – 4.86”

- 27th – 7.45”

- 28th – 3.30”

• Tropical Storm Imelda 2019: This was another rapidly intensifying system where in a matter of hours it had formed and was classified as a tropical storm shortly before landfall near Freeport, TX. Despite a low categorical strength, Imelda brought deep, Gulf moisture to produce significant flooding in portions of Southeast Texas which spread into portions of Montgomery and San Jacinto Counties

Heat, Drought, and Fires

• 2011: Just a trace of rain fell in the month of April making it not only the driest but it was also the warmest on record. Exceptional drought conditions took over on April 7th setting the stage for what would happen the following months. Six record high temperatures were set in April and from that month through September there would be 69 days recorded of heat 100 or above. June 17th the Bearing Fire was started in Trinity County and became the largest wildfire in the history of East Texas garnering its name from the wheel bearing that sparked the fire. But it was September where some of the biggest fires around the area were started thanks to Tropical Storm Lee bringing in gusty winds and very dry air to Texas. Wildfires were started in Grimes, Montgomery, and Waller Counties that burned 19,000 acres, just outside the Brazos Valley, the Bastrop Fire destroyed not only much of Bastrop State Park but 1691 homes in the county. That particular fire was the most destructive wildfire in Texas history.

• 2013: This was also another hot and dry year where that June a record high was set of 106 on June 29th. One month later, grassfires popped up along portions of Highway 6.

• 2016: Christmas Day this year makes the category as it was the 3rd warmest Christmas on record coming in at a balmy 80 that year

From winter weather to tropical systems, we can get just about everything here in the Brazos Valley. We’re closing the book on this decade and some of its biggest weather events, but this serves as a reminder of the power Mother Nature can unleash even in Southeast Texas

