A look into Post Oak Mall crime statistics following smash-and-grab incident

Tuesday's theft at Post Oak Mall has some questioning the safety of the mall.

"It actually scares me because if we were here a few minutes ago something could have happened to us," said College Station native, Diamond Monte Conde.

News Three's Haley Vyrostek worked with Officer Tristen Lopez with the College Station Police Department to figure out exactly what types of crimes are happening at the mall and how often they're happening.

"In the past one-year time frame in the 1500 block of Harvey Road, we've taken a 177 total offense or incident reports, of those, 33 were for reports of theft, five were for reports of robberies and 11 were for reports of assault," said Officer Lopez.

After crunching the numbers, we found 11% of all robberies in the city during that time occurred at the mall. Police say while that sounds alarming, it's not a surprise to get those kinds of figures at a place with a high concentration of both stores and people.

"Even when I come here and after I hear these things, I still come here because its a place I've grown up with and I still feel safe. Even though some people might not, I do," said one shopper, Victor Cabrera.

"I still feel safe. My daughter still feels safe. At the end of the day, her life is in my hands so she's pretty good," said one College Station father, Sheldon Renchie.

Post Oak Mall crime numbers

March 10, 2019 to March 10, 2020:

- 177 total reports

- 33 thefts

- five robberies

- 11 assaults

March 10, 2018 to March 10, 2019:

- 172 total reports

- 60 thefts

- One robbery

- 11 assaults

