Aggie Athletics debuts newly redesigned Kyle Field tunnel

The center-south end zone tunnel of Kyle Field has been redesigned, and now adds a new dimension to the gameday experience.

Leaving behind the simple A&M graphics, the tunnel is now painted black and features programmable LED lettering on both walls.

“When we started looking at what we could do lots of different ideas came to light, literally,” said Texas A&M University Assistant Athletic Director, 12th Man Productions, Andy Richardson.

“When the team takes the field for the pregame and the team takes the field for the second half, they walk through the literal sign of what Jimbo preaches to them every day in practice so that there is one last reinforcement to them. It is also a really cool element for fans to see as they are watching the game experience.”

The walls of the tunnel feature important words to the program: grit, toughness, effort, discipline, pride, Gig’em, and Aggies. At the base of the tunnel, the Texas A&M logo is illuminated on the ceiling.

The LED-lit tunnel first made its debut at the Texas A&M vs Lamar game on September 14. The Aggies beat the Cardinals 62-3.