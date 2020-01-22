Two free gospel concerts coming up weekend

A set of free concerts is on the way this weekend all free of charge.

The two free events take place over two days. The first is on January 25 at the Start Fresh Ministries in Bryan. You can listen to several acts like Men of Purpose and Joy of Huntsville. This concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

The second concert takes place on the next day, January 26 at the Missionary Camp Baptist Church in Navasota. This concert features a special guest appearance by Tiffany Andrews of BET's Sunday's Best Television Show. This show starts at 5:00 p.m.

Unity of Navasota is promoting their new single "Save Me" as well as celebrating the 15th Anniversary of Gospel Music Ministry Unity of Navasota.