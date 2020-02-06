A sweet and bubbly walk this weekend in Caldwell

On Saturday, February 8, Main Street Caldwell is hosting the 5th annual Chocolate, Champagne & Cake Walk.

The bubbly and sweet walk will be taking place on the square in historic downtown Caldwell from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M

“Bring your girlfriends and come,” exclaimed Main Street Caldwell’s Janice Easter. It’s supposed to be a beautiful day. Enjoy the food. Enjoy our great downtown businesses here in Caldwell.

“Each business is offering their own special discounts throughout the day along with their own choice of chocolate cake, or champagne, sangria, champagne punch, wine,” said Easter. “They have got their own thing going!”

The theme for this year’s walk is “Carnival in Caldwell”, so come enjoy the event in your beads, yellow, green, purple, and gold, according to the Chocolate, Champagne & Cake Walk Facebook Page.

Tickets are $20, and with your purchase “you will receive a commemorative champagne glass, shopping bag and passport that gives you access to sample treats and drinks while shopping,” according to the Chocolate, Champagne & Cake Walk Facebook Page. “Glasses & passports can be picked up the day of the event starting at 9:30 A.M. at Dickie Doo's, [218 S Echols Street]!”

The event is a fundraiser for Main Street Caldwell, which aims to promote downtown Caldwell businesses, according to Easter.

Participants who complete their passports can enter the grand prize drawing, which is a gift basket from the participating stores, according to Nancy Stewart, owner of Mimosa Mercantile.

Beyond the champagne and sweet treats, there will also be live music throughout the day, which will be New Orleans themed.

