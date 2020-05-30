A weekend of protest and mourning: George Floyd's death spurs demonstrations in Texas cities

Texans protested in Austin, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth on Friday and Saturday, spurred by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on Monday. Floyd had been a longtime resident of Houston's Third Ward.

Footage from a now-viral video showed that Floyd died after a white officer kneeled on his neck long past the point when he lost consciousness. Floyd was handcuffed and in police custody in Minneapolis when officer Derek Chauvin put him into the chokehold. Chauvin has been fired from the Minneapolis force and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other police officers shown in the video alongside Chauvin were also fired.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who has denounced Floyd’s death as “a consequence of poor police work,” said Saturday more than 1,500 Texas Department of Public Safety officers had been dispatched to cities with protests. “As Texans exercise their First Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected,” he said in a statement.

Photographer Eddie Gaspar was in Austin on Saturday to document the demonstrations there, which started at the downtown police headquarters and moved onto Interstate 35, blocking traffic for more than an hour.







Police officers on horseback approach a crowd gathered to protest the deaths of George Floyd and Mike Ramos, in Austin on May 30, 2020.

A crowd gathered to protest the deaths of George Floyd and Mike Ramos raise their hands in downtown Austin on May 30, 2020.

A group gathered at Austin Police Headquarters to protest the deaths of George Floyd and Mike Ramos by police officers.

Protesters hold signs in response to the recent deaths of George Floyd and Mike Ramos.

People gathered at Austin Police Headquarters to protest the deaths of George Floyd and Mike Ramos by police officers.

Protesters marched onto Interstate 35 during a rally at the Austin Police Headquarters in downtown Austin. The group gathered to protest the deaths of George Floyd and Mike Ramos by police officers.

On Friday, protests took place at Houston City Hall. Photographer Pu Ying Huang was there to document.







John Morrison, a community activist, speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally for George Floyd at Houston City Hall. May 29, 2020.

Protesters gathered at a rally for George Floyd in Houston. Floyd, a former Houston resident, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis during an attempted arrest.

Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune





Protesters gathered Friday at Houston City Hall in memory of George Floyd, a black man who was killed during an arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Alea Rolison wears a mask that reads, "I can't breathe,” at a rally for George Floyd in Houston, Texas.

Protestors march at a rally for George Floyd in Houston.

Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune





Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo responded to demonstrators Friday at a rally for George Floyd at Houston City Hall. He spoke about police accountability.

In Dallas, photographer Shelby Tauber captured scenes from what organizers described as a march and solidarity rally for Floyd and for Breonna Taylor. The march started outside the downtown police headquarters.







A protester holds a sign in front of a line of Dallas police at a march and rally for George Floyd in Dallas on May 29, 2020.

Protesters take a knee as Dallas activist Dominique Alexander speaks at a rally in memory of the death of George Floyd. May 29, 2020. | by Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Dallas Police tactical officers stand amongst a cloud of tear gas and smoke after they fired it at protesters during a march against police brutality on May 29, 2020.

Protesters run away as Dallas police officers launch tear gas after a confrontation during a rally for George Floyd on May 29, 2020.

Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune





A protester covered in milk livestreams himself while Dallas Police tactical officers fire rounds of tear gas during a march in memory of George Floyd on May 29, 2019.

Protesters march in Dallas in memory of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor on May 29, 2019.

Protesters confront a line of Dallas police officers during the march in Dallas.

Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune





