AG Paxton shuts down all non-life-threatening medical procedures

Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, made sure to clarify that Governor Abbott's directive ordering health care facilities and professionals to postpone all procedures that are deemed "not medically necessary" included abortions.

The decision came as medical facilities across the state work to prepare for widespread COVID-19 cases.

Paxton said the lone exception will be if the mother's life is in danger.

We spoke to Alana Rocha from the Texas Tribune about why the Attorney General felt it necessary to clarify the directive. Rocha wasted no time cutting to the chase.

"This is part of the Attorney General's longstanding," Rocha says, "in trying to shut down access to abortion here in the state."

Rocha made it clear that the move was collateral damage in a much larger plan that will prepare healthcare providers for an influx of patients. Ultimately, however, she says this will receive pushback.

"You can expect Planned Parenthood to challenge them."

