ALERT: Madison County urging residents to lock doors, stay inside due to manhunt

Madison County authorities have asked residents west of the Madisonville city limits to remain inside their homes and lock doors as they search for a shooting suspect.

FM 1452 is closed from Highway 21 to FM 2289.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, DPS, and Madisonville Police Department are actively searching the area for a man. A description nor name has been provided at this time.

It's unclear if anyone has been injured at this time.

The following text alert was sent to residents in the area this evening:

From Madison County Alert System.

As of 5:15 p.m., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, there is an active law enforcement scene on FM 1452 West, near the Fannin Ranch area.

Residents are urged to avoid this area until further notice. If you are in the area, please remain inside your home with your doors locked.

If you are outside of this area, please AVOID the AREA until further notice.