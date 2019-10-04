A&M AgriLife holds workshop on leasing for ranchers

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is getting ready for the Ranchers Leasing Workshop.

The workshop is a one-day seminar focused specifically on grazing, hunting, and livestock leases

It will be at the Thomas G. Hildebrand Equine Complex on October 11 starting at noon.

Tickets cost $50 per person or $80 per couple.

Participants will be able to ask questions and interact with attorneys and economists. All participants will receive their own copy of the Ranchers Leasing Agricultural Handbook which contains checklists and sample leases.

For more information, call Dr. Greg Kaase at (979) 458-3348 or Tiffany Lashmet at (806) 677-5681.

