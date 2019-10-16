A&M Agrilife Extension having All Star Childcare Provider Training

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension wants to help keep your child safe at an all-star training conference.

Flora Williams was on BVTM Wednesday to talk about All-Star Childcare Provider Training.

The 2019 All-Star Childcare Provider Training will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at The Brazos Center in Bryan. The tickets cost $30.

There will be an array of speakers and workshops dedicated to educators, early childhood teachers, and providers.

Workshop topics include: Culture of Physical Activity in Centers, Stress Management, SIDS and Shaken Baby, Concussion, Behavior and Discipline, Hazardous Materials and Emergency Management.

For more information contact Brazos County Extension Agent, Flora Williams at 979-823-0129 or email fewilliams@ag.tamu.edu

Visit the Related Links section to register online.

