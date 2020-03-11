A&M Athletics responds to NCAA announcement about attendance at games

Texas A&M Athletics released a statement Wednesday following the NCAA's announcement that it will limit attendance at championship events.

"Fans planning to attend tonight's softball game vs. Texas State may do so. We encourage everyone to continue taking precautions like washing of hands and using sanitizers. TAMU Athletics will follow University leaders, local health officials, and NCAA guidelines moving forward and will issue updates as soon as possible with regard to attendance of future events."

Texas A&M Softball is scheduled to play Texas State at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond.

University officials will be meeting Thursday morning to discuss further action at sporting events, KBTX has confirmed.

Previous Story:

On the cusp of conference basketball tournaments and March Madness, the NCAA announced Wednesday it is limiting attendance at championship events.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes,” he said.

Emmert made the announcement after the NCAA’s COVID-19 Advisory Panel recommended against sporting events open to the public.

“We do believe sports events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees and fans,” the panel said in a statement.