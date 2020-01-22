A&M Consolidated students come together to create Footloose musical

A&M Consolidated High School students are getting ready to take the community back to the '80s.

Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. they will debut the musical they've been working on for months, "Footloose."

More than 80 students have been preparing to bring their talents to the Consol stage.

"There are kids of all walks of life that are participating in different activates in this school that have come to bring this musical to life. We have student council members, we have band, wrestlers, football players, everyone's just really coming together," said Beau Cochran a junior at AMCH.

The students will perform Footloose Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

If you're looking to buy tickets click here