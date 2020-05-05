A&M Consolidated HS kicks off Teacher Appreciation week with parade

A&M Consolidated High School kicked off Teacher Appreciation week in style Tuesday morning.

School administrators formed a parade and traveling pep rally. AMCHS principal Gwen Elder even participated with the faculty, dressing in a cheer uniform. The group was accompanied by a drum line performed by fellow staff members.

Elder said her spirit squad traveled all over town to thank and encourage their teachers.

"[We] just want to let them know how much we appreciate them and what they've done over the last, not only year, but specifically, these last 6 to 8 weeks of school while we have not been, necessarily, in the school building," said Elder.

In addition to a morale boost, teachers in attendance for the traveling parade were given a free meal. Elder also made sure her PTOs were given a gift card.

Jamie Bevans is an art teacher at A&M Consolidated. Even though she is retiring at the end of the semester, she believes Tuesday’s parade was about more than just thanking the teachers.

“The parade just felt like a celebration of 'we're still here. We still support teachers. We still appreciate what you're doing',” said Bevans.

Elder and her traveling parade did their best to leave no teacher un-thanked. The parade lasted over 3 hours and made 14 different stops.