A&M Horticulture Club hosting annual plant sale

The Texas A&M Horticulture Club is having its annual Fall Plant Sale.

The plant sale will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. October 4 and continue from 9:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. October 5. It will be held next to Lot 98 Friday and Saturday, and free parking is available in both Lot 98 and Lot 114 on campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Coordinators said a selection of annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, and edibles will be available.

Money raised at the sale helps students with professional development and provides students with hands-on experience in the greenhouse, nursery and landscaping industry.

For more information, visit the Related Links section.

