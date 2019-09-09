A&M Middle East politics expert on president's decision to end Taliban peace talks

President Donald Trump said Monday that peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban are “over.”

This announcement comes in the wake of a Taliban suicide bombing that killed 12 people, including a U.S. service member whose remains were returned home Saturday night.

Gregory Gause is the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service’s lead expert on Middle Eastern politics. He joined First News at Four to discuss the move by the Trump Administration and what this means for the president’s plans to end the war in Afghanistan.

