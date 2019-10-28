A&M Middle East researcher discusses aftermath of ISIS leader's death

President Trump is touting a weekend raid that resulted in the death of the ISIS leader responsible for the killings of thousands of people.

The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi leaves the Islamic State without an obvious leader. Political analysts call it a major setback for an organization that in March was forced by American troops and Kurdish forces out of the last portion of its self-declared "caliphate," which once spanned a swath of Iraq and Syria.

Gregory Gause is the head of the Department of International Affairs at the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service. He joined First News at Four to discuss Baghdadi's death and how it affects the situation in the region.

The full conversation is in the video player above.