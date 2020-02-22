A&M School of Science brings math to life

The Texas A&M University School of Science held its 17th annual Math and Statistics fair.

Families filed into the John R. Blocker building on campus Saturday morning to partake in balloon making, interactive math activities and hands-on games for kids to practice their math skills.

Both undergrad and graduate volunteers helped teach the kids how to use everyday items to practice math.

Tamara Carter helped organize the event and says that this event serves as a way to bring math to life.

“It’s important to build the love of mathematics from a young age so they don’t fear it. That way, they can enjoy it for the problem solving that it is and enjoy it while it is fun,” said Carter.

The School of Science will be hosting its annual Physics Festival at 10 a.m. on April 4th at the Mitchell Physics and Mitchell Institute Buildings.

