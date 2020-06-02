A&M sociologist: Racism begins as young as 3 years old

When Texas A&M University distinguished professor of sociology Joe Feagin studied racial attitudes of young children, he discovered "some very disturbing findings."

"Keep in mind these are 3- to 5-year-olds," said Feagin on First News at Four. "The white children...periodically call the black children the 'N' word."

Feagin says this shows how early racism can be ingrained in children.

"If you challenged the white children on that," Feagin said, "they would explain what they meant: that 'N' words are stinky, or lazy. That is that they would articulate a pretty adult version of an anti-black racist framing."

In a nearly 20-minute long conversation with Feagin that can be seen in its entirety in the video player above, he provided historical and sociological perspective on how the United States has arrived at the racial tensions that the country is facing today.

Furthermore, Feagin addressed why racial tensions persist: he says the racism is based on the inherent implicit and explicit biases that parents both knowingly and unknowingly teach their children.

However, Feagin, a scholar of the centuries-long history of racism in the U.S., says he does see some change over the years.

"The younger generation does seem to be more open-minded," said Feagin.

"You can see in the demonstrations," Feagin said. "There are lots of young people of all racial backgrounds there; that's encouraging."



